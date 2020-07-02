For dessert, order a strawberry shortcake from the recently opened brick-and-mortar outpost of Darnel’s Cakes. Chef-owner Kyle Cuffie-Scott’s eggy yellow cake is soaked in juices from macerated strawberries, topped with fluffy whipped cream cheese frosting, and topped with berries. (Other flavor options: red velvet, carrot cake, chocolate stout, lemon-poppy pound cake, and chocolate-hazelnut.) A Johnson and Wales-trained pastry chef, Cuffie-Scott grew Darnel’s Cakes from a bake sale named in honor of his cousin, who died of AIDS in 2013, into a regular presence at the bustling Lansdale farmers market. Now he has a full-fledged retail presence in the lobby of the 444 building on North Third Street in Old City. Full- and half-size cakes, brownies, bars, cookies, and Càphê Roasters coffee are available for pickup at the cafe Friday and Sunday, as is watermelon-feta salad, dill potato salad, and everything biscuit and rib sandwiches. A similar lineup of baked goods is available for preorder at the Lansdale farmers market on Saturdays.