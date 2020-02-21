But the phrase also captured the perpetual state of transition and reinvention Wentz’s crew has been living over the past several months as they closed the original Townsend on East Passyunk and relocated the acclaimed French restaurant to Rittenhouse Square. During that span, they also opened two other restaurants, including the more casual Townsend Wine Bar that just debuted in Townsend’s old space. There was also a holiday pop-up bar called Ebenezer’s above the Pearl Tavern, the former Irish Pub that Wentz bought last summer with plans for an American tavern.