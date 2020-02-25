But here’s one hungry luncher’s rule of life to abide by: when there’s an “add chicken cutlet” option, check that box. This is especially true at a quality-minded kitchen that uses good birds and makes them fresh. And Neidhardt has his cutlet craft down, marinating his pounded Bell & Evans breasts in garlicky buttermilk, then frying them to a seasoned panko crisp in a cast-iron pan. At $6 extra for the additional 8-ounce breast, it’s a substantial boost to the dish, with a little extra salad, too, to cover the plate-sized chicken. But it’s really the sensation of hot crust and juicy bird against the cool bright tang of the well-dressed salad that does it for me. It’s like a forkful of virtue and indulgence one bite, sensible, but also satisfying.