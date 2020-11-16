Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 and repeating on Wednesday, Nov. 25, it will operate in the morning out of Laurel and its bar, In the Valley, at 1615-1617 E. Passyunk Ave. Starting Dec. 4, the shop will adopt a regular schedule, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. It will be takeout only — customers will go in one door to select doughnuts and will leave from the other door. No preorders, no delivery. The shop, which also will sell coffee, will be open till sellout.