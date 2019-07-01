Dead End’s hand-shaped rounds have a lighter body than a traditional New York-style bagel, but they still have a nice little chew at their centers, and shiny crusts deliver a satisfyingly salty crackle. (An extra toasting is beneficial.) Some of the creative specials — black squid ink bagels, Flaming Hot Cheetos spread on an orange bagel — aren’t for everyone. Actually, I’m curious who does buy them. But there’s plenty to choose from for purists like myself, such as high-quality smoked salmon from local Water Dog Smokehouse for classic embellishment and some well-composed sandwiches, like the reasonably priced $5 pork roll, egg, and cheese.