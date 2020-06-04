Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president John McNesby said cops will boycott Di Bruno Bros. after the store’s owners revoked free lunches it was offering to officers.
On Monday, the Di Bruno Bros. on Chestnut Street offered free lunches to police officers. But after employees complained about the policy and threatened to strike, the owners revoked it and removed a storefront sign promoting the complimentary meal.
In a letter to Di Bruno Bros. employees and customers signed by owners Bill Mignucci Jr., Emilio Mignucci, and Billy Mignucci, the store apologized for the “insensitive” policy and said it stands in “solidarity” with peace demonstrators protesting against police brutality.
“We recognize that our ability to rely on the assistance of the police to protect our store in times of unrest is a privilege that many in our city and country have not been afforded,” the letter said.
The owners said they have made donations to four charities: Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, Black Lives Matter, The Southern Poverty Law Center, and the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund. They also pledged to shift money in their annual charitable budget to groups fighting against racial injustices, inequality, and equal opportunity.
“Growth does not come in an instant, so we will sustain long-term efforts,” the owners wrote.