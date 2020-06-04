View this post on Instagram

We stand in solidarity with the peaceful protesters against racism, injustice, and the senseless violence against people of color. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We believe Black Lives Matter and are unequivocally against police brutality. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We acknowledge that there has been a long history of racism and inequality in the country that has and continues to cause great pain. Di Bruno Bros. is committed to do our part towards a community that supports & elevates all people equally.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We recognize that our ability to rely on the assistance of the police to protect our store in times of unrest is a privilege that many in our city and country have not been afforded. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We invite you to read a letter addressing events of the last few days and our commitments moving forward.⁣⁣ Please find it in the link in bio. ⁣⁣