Eskin, 38, who grew up in the Boston area (and, he says, is not related to Philly sports talker Howard Eskin), was working for a private-equity firm that backed New York’s Pump Energy Food’s five locations. In 2011, he shifted into day-to-day operations and rebranded to Dig Inn. Last summer, it became simply Dig. Along the way, Dig has received tens of millions in capital, including $15 million in its last round last spring from Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments.