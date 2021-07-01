The Do family has made a lot of dim sum fans happy with their massive new restaurant, Kim Sum Chinese Cuisine.

It opened in April 2021, replacing Phu Khang in the strip shopping center on Route 38 in Pennsauken that you might know as Saigon Plaza. (Sun Seng Supermarket and Thai Son are at the other end.)

There are dim sum carts!

You roll in, the carts roll around, and you roll out, stuffed to the brim with buns, pork shumai, shrimp dumplings, bean curd sheet rolls, sticky rice wraps in lotus leaf, sesame balls, etc. etc. — all trolleyed around in steamer baskets from the 10 a.m. daily opening till 3 p.m., when the dishes are available on the regular menu.

Friendly servers know when to return and when to hold up.

Figure on less than $20 per person including tax, and it’s BYOB.

Kim Sum, 5201 Route 38 West, Pennsauken, 856-885-2288. Hours: 10 a.m.-1 a.m. daily; dim sum carts roll from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.