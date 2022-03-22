ATLANTIC CITY — The iconic “Dîner en Blanc” event, in which people dress in white, pack their own dinner, table and accessories and are led to a mystery location for a cool-looking picnic in photogenic city locations around the world, is coming to Atlantic City.

With its Boardwalk and ocean views, Atlantic City does not lack for such spaces. But the sophisticated Parisian-inspired “secret posh picnic” that prides itself on gourmet elegance has never come to Atlantic City, or the entire state of New Jersey, for that matter, organizers say. It will celebrate its 10th year in Philadelphia this summer.

Whether the event will highlight the city’s marquee outdoor space, its historic Boardwalk, or take diners to a lesser know location — Gardner’s Basin? Maine Avenue? Bader Field? — will of course be a celebrated secret.

But Mayor Marty Small Sr. said having his city associated with this popular chic global outdoor city dining event that has been in 140 cities in 40 countries since 1988 will be a welcome addition for Atlantic City , whose outdoor dining options more typically feature beer gardens, Boardwalk pizza, waterfront breakfasts and beach barbecues.

» READ MORE: These 12 new Atlantic City projects could be game changers beginning this summer

“It’s a very big deal,” Small said. As an event promoter himself, prior to becoming mayor, Small has brought a similarly all-white-dressed event to the city, his popular Marty Small Balls.

Tuesday, he predicted an enthusiastic response for the Shore town, and, in fact, the preliminary registration for up for 500 people was already filled but general registration remains open, organizers stressed. The specific date has not yet been announced.

“When you look at major cities across the country, they’ve been hosting it in a big way,” Small said. “I always thought there are many locations here in the great city of Atlantic City.”

Small said he had been trying to get the event to Atlantic City, and had been working with his personal videographer, Kyree Terrell, who has done work with the event in Philadelphia.

Separately, developer Bart Blatstein, who as head of Friends of Rittenhouse Square was involved with the event held there in 2021 in Philadelphia, was also trying to interest organizers in Atlantic City ., where Blatstein owns the Showboat Hotel and other properties. The event has also been held in Logan Circle.

After seeing the event in Rittenhouse Square, which he described as “magical,” celebrating diversity, and coming out again after COVID, Blatstein immediately thought of Atlantic City. “It was beautiful, a great setting, everybody dressed in white, everybody celebrating. I thought, wow, Atlantic City is a place where people celebrate.”

Organizers stressed the physical beauty of Atlantic City’s shore location, the history of its Boardwalk and Miss America Pageant, its role as the origin of the Monopoly board, and the “metamorphosis in its culinary scene, attracting world-renowned chefs and nationally recognized restaurants,” as making it a “perfect destination.”

Dîner en Blanc provides a caterer that works with local farms to offer food for people to purchase, but many people pack their own, often Parisian-themed picnics, or get takeout from local restaurants. People are given specific instructions on how to dress, what size table to bring, and where to meet up. Groups of about 50 are taken separately to the secret location by group leaders.

Natanya DiBona, the organizer of both the Philadelphia and Atlantic City events, said most inaugural events in cities try to be located in iconic places that will be recognized around the world. She said Atlantic City officials have said they can easily handle thousands of people, and do that routinely with events such as races, festivals and beach concerts.

“I think there’s been interest for years from our guests who live in New Jersey and a lot of guests and volunteers who always vacation in the area,” DiBona said. “The history of Atlantic City is really appealing to us. I personally would love to see a little more nostalgia when you go to Atlantic City. There is such great history. I hope to plan the event around the location, remembering what used to happen in Atlantic City, as well as the future.”