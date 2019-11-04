Dmitri’s, the Greek seafood restaurant that for nearly three decades helped usher in an era of casual BYOB dining on a Queen Village corner, closed for good last weekend, owner Dmitri Chimes said.
Dmitri’s Northern Liberties location, meanwhile, closed Oct. 13 and will reopen in December, he said.
“Business was fine," Chimes told The Inquirer about the flagship location at Third and Catharine Streets, where many Philadelphians had their first encounter with octopus and fresh fish grilled over charcoal in a jam-packed 25-seat dining room with an open kitchen.
“The main issues were labor and my building,” which he said was dated.
Chimes said he has been having trouble finding qualified kitchen help since the departures of the longtime workers from the Hmong community, who one by one have been retiring. He said structural problems needed to be repaired, including a persistent leak that led to issues during heavy rains.
The Northern Liberties location, which opened in 2010 at 944 N. Second St., will reopen with his daughter in charge, he said. That location closed pending a renovation to the exterior of the building.
Dmitri’s opened in the former Jerry’s in January 1990. It was simple, cash-only, and decorated on a budget — tile floors, wooden tables and chairs, an open kitchen fronted by an antique marble counter that was the soda fountain.
From 2000 to 2014, Chimes owned a third Dmitri’s (at 23rd and Pine, where Cotoletta is now) as well as a tapas restaurant in Washington Square West called Pamplona.