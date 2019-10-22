You will see excellent traditional takes at many restaurants influenced by the Mediterranean, from the Italian classic at Palizzi Social Club (1408 S. 12th St.), where it’s slow-poached in a court-bouillon with corks then grilled with salsa verde, to the cross-cut coins of Gallego-style pulpo glazed in olive oil with potatoes and smoked paprika at Amada (217-219 Chestnut St.). Most all of the Greek restaurants in town now also do outstanding versions, including Cypriot Kanella Grill (1001 Spruce St.), Zesty’s (4382 Main St.) in Manayunk, and Estia (1405-07 Locust St.), which even has a special washing machine to spin-cycle the beast to proper tenderness — a thumping inspired by the Mediterranean tradition of beating it against the rocks.