Long-anticipated by the Point Breeze neighborhood, Dock Street South initially opened with an Italian menu inspired by a family trip to Rosemarie’s native Sicily: “We arrived from the flight totally jet-lagged and we were starving,” Renata remembers. “It was 9 p.m., and we had this roadside rotisserie chicken filled with olives and lemons. And we just sat on the rooftop, sitting on our suitcases, picking it apart with our hands. It was the best meal ever.”