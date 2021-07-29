Things are getting ruff at Fishtown’s Craft Hall, where Avram Hornik and his FCM Hospitality crew have set up a hybrid beer garden and dog park, opening Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m.

Unleashed Bark & Beer is a fenced-in dog park, where you can hang while Rover roams. Order via QR code on your phone, and wait for a Craft Hall server to fetch your food (pizzas and barbecue), which will be delivered to you at the front gate.

For the full experience, there’s Puppy Porch next door, a dog-friendly outdoor patio that seats 40. It has a separate entrance.

Unleashed and Puppy Porch will serve dog cocktails — nonalcoholic cocktails made with dog-safe ingredients, such as fruit and vegetables — and dog biscuits from Lost Bread Co.

Coinciding with the July 30 opening is the first “yappy hour,” which will be held every last Friday of the month, from 4 to 7 p.m. FCM will donate $1 from all cocktails to a rotating dog-related charity. First up will be the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.