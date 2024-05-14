Down North Pizza is diving into frozen pies with Gopuff

Fans of Down North Pizza can now order a special Detroit-style pizza right to their doorstep.

The Philadelphia restaurant offers a frozen halal meat lovers pizza, featuring all-beef pepperoni, sausage, and bacon, topped with the North Philly restaurant’s signature sauce for $26 on Gopuff. The square pie, named “Uknowhowwedu” after Philly hip-hop artist Bahamadia’s single, became available on the Philly-founded delivery app on May 2.

Gopuff reached out to owner Muhammad Abdul-Hadi for a collaboration, and a year later the two formed a partnership to offer the specialty frozen pie.

The North Philly piemaker sees the local collaboration as a trial run for expanding his frozen pie footprint. Previously, Down North Pizza sold pies nationwide on GoldBelly, an online marketplace featuring products from national restaurants and food brands.

“It really made sense to work with another local brand and see where this goes, if there’s a demand for it,” Abdul-Hadi said. And he can see Down North Pizza expanding to grocery stores with the product being “a good way to combat waste.” The pizzas are made fresh daily and have a shelf life of about two weeks.

“If we have leftover baked dough, we can turn it into a pizza and freeze it,” he said. “There’s opportunities to not have to throw away dough.”

Abdul-Hadi is recognized for his efforts to create more equitable and sustainable food systems and will be awarded a James Beard leadership award for his work with Down North Pizza and the Down North Foundation in North Philadelphia, which aims to employ previously incarcerated individuals.

Along with frozen pizza collaborations, Abdul-Hadi is working on memoir cookbook highlighting Down North’s history and recipes. The book releases early next year.

Down North Pizza

📍2804 W Lehigh Ave. Philadelphia, Pa. 19132, 📞 215-377-9787, 🌐 downnorthpizza.com

For a frozen Down North Pizza, 🌐 gopuff.com