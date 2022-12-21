Jesse Andreozzi believes everyone should be able get their hands on a festive drink in a fun glass.

The general manager at Clementine’s Stable Cafe says it’s important to him that the menu offers nonalcoholic cocktails, inclusive of all lifestyles.

“I don’t drink at all — I’m sober. But I still like to go out and hang out,” he said. “People want to celebrate around the holidays. And just because you’re celebrating, doesn’t mean you have to drink alcohol.”

The goal is to appease consumers seeking more than virgin versions of cocktails. These concoctions often require more effort than regular cocktails and can incorporate costlyingredients with processes like fermentation.

And since we are in the thick of the holidays, flavors like cranberry, pear, apple, and smoked rosemary creatively are being used to develop twists on classic cocktails, which makes a good non-boozy holiday drink, said Kasey Ehrgott, a bartender at Volstead by Unity.

“The appeal is that you’ll wake up feeling good the next day,” she said.

We tapped Philly-area bartenders for their festive nonalcoholic creations.

At this Cherry Hill restaurant, Danny Childs uses ginger bug (a fermented starter culture made with sugar, ginger, and water) to create the Cran Ginger Ale, a fruity fizzy drink. The Feint Punch starts with an oleo-saccharum, a syrup made from lemons macerated in demerara sugar with cinnamon, clove, star anise. Childs adds in Earl Grey tea for its complex tannic and floral flavors and finishes it with freshly grated nutmeg. An Indigenous drink from Peruvian Andes, the Chicha Morada is made by steeping purple corn with spices, fruit (apples in this case), sugar and lime. It’s not a holiday drink,Childs said, but its spice profile and violet color give it the holiday feel.

📍1442 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, 📞 856-356-2282, 🌐 fandftavern.com, 📷 thefarmandfish

Sip on a Kentucky 74, a nonalcoholic whiskey that tastes like a whiskey tea, with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, coriander syrup and nonalcoholic orange bitters to experience the New NA Fashion for $10. Or try the popular Appletini, a Cosmo riff with CleanCo apple vodka alternative, cranberry and lime juice and simple syrup for $10.

📍 631 N. Broad St., 📞 215-454–6530, 🌐 clementinescafe.com, 📷 clementinesstablecafe

Tis the Season to drinking Ritual gin alternative with cranberry juice, non-alcoholic orange sec, lime and cranberry bitters in a chilled martini glass. Made with pear nectar, the Partridge in a Pear Tree is a twist on a French 75 that comes in a flute with Ritual gin alternative, lemon, and agave, plus topped with nonalcoholic sparkling brut by Surely Wines and a rosemary sprig. Or sip on a gin sour with a gin alternative, of course. The Tree Lighting has two parts gin alternative, one part lemon, one part agave, simple syrup all shaken together to be strained into a rocks glass with rosemary and a float of nonalcoholic Pinot Noir on top. Get all three drinks for $11.

📍4371 Main St., 📞 267-437-3194, 🌐 volsteadzeroproof.com, 📷 volsteadzeroproof

Topped with nutmeg and lime, the Black Rice Horchata is a play on a traditional horchata. Black rice , hazelnuts, and sliced toasted almonds, cardamom, vanilla, many cinnamon sticks, cloves, and pink peppercorns are soaked until soft. The mix blends into a smooth paste. After straining, whole milk, coconut milk, evaporated milk, and condensed milk add body and sweetness.

📍 414 South 2nd St., 📞 267-319-8018, 🌐 bloomsdaycafe.com, 📷 bloomsdaycafe

Get in the Holly Jolly spirit with this cocktail made of cranberry and orange juice and ginger beer. It’s bright, fruity, fizzy and perfect for those looking for an iced drink this winter.

📍 1116 Walnut St., 📞 215-627-7676, 📷 moriartysonwalnut

Looking for a cider-based drink? Craft Hall combines apple cider, club soda and cinnamon for its Apple Cider Spritz.

📍 901 N Delaware Ave, 📞 267-297-2072, 🌐 crafthallphilly.com, 📷 crafthallphilly

Inspired by the classic Aperol Spritz, the Pom-Rosemary Soda combines the sweet tartness of pomegranate and piney, woodsy rosemary with lemon and soda. The Ardmore restaurant accentuates the aroma by flaming fresh rosemary and adding pomegranate seeds for a neat finish.

📍 51 St Georges Road, Ardmore, 📞 484-412-8011, 🌐 lolasgardenrestaurant.com, 📷 lolasgardenardmore

Inside your heated greenhouse, savor plum iced tea while chowing down on mushroom pappardelle, duck, steak and burger. The Plum Palmer mixes plums, fresh lemonade and iced tea for a seasonally refreshing sipper..

📍31 South 18th St., 📞 267-886-8552, 🌐 harpersgardenphilly.com, 📷 harpersgarden215