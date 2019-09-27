I’d definitely classify a wine from Kisi grapes tasted recently at V Street in the “ornery” zone. It had a musty punch that evoked a wet basement. But the “charm” button was pushed in a big way at Bloomsday by a wine called Chinebuli, made by the same producer, Do-Re-Mi, from two different white grapes, Chinuri and Goruli Mtsvane. Aged on its skins to a deep amber luster, it had a mild, almost-sherried whiff of oxidized bitterness, too. But it was checked by the mouth-coating nectar richness of dried fruits, acidity, and spice that lingered with balance and grace. With notes of orange zest and apricot jam lingering after each sip, I kept going back for another. This qvevri charmer isn’t “pretty-ugly” at all. It’s just pretty.