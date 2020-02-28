In Saba Tedla’s previous life in corporate finance for software companies, she worked for four years in Lexington, Ky., and also grew a fondness for American whiskey. That explains why about 15 bottles reside behind the bar at her Cedar Park restaurant, Booker’s. Ironically, the coveted bourbon called Booker’s is no longer one of them. After a couple years on the shelf, it simply did not prove to be a popular order, despite the fact this cask-strength gem of Jim Beam’s “small batch” collection was an absolute deal at $12 for a 3-ounce pour — compared to $17 for 2 ounces. at Lloyd in Fishtown and $31 (yikes!) at Village Whiskey near Rittenhouse.