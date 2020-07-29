Depression shadowed him, as he “focused on being liked by my peers and trying to fix [myself for] other people.” He’d tick off his good traits and still come up empty: “I was smart, athletic, friendly — what more could I do to get people to like me?” He tried his hand at being the class clown, leading to trouble with teachers and talks with his parents, “but the focus of those conversations weren’t about me figuring out who I was and why I was behaving that way. I didn’t think my feelings had enough weight to talk about,” and as the youngest sibling in his family and the first born in the U.S., “I already had that spoiled baby brother thing on my plate.” He didn’t want to complain.