When I opened Poi Dog with my business partner Chris Vacca, the two of us shouldered almost all of the work for the first four years we were in business as a food truck and a catering company. When we opened the brick-and-mortar restaurant in Rittenhouse, we hand-painted the signs, the Hawaiian quilt mural on the floor. We decorated the walls with paintings by my grandfather not just because they were beautiful depictions of Hawaiian flora, but because they were free.