It says much about the current state of agave-spirit power rankings that Condesa carries far more mezcals than tequilas. I’ll always love the elegance of a great tequila (technically a specific kind of mezcal) made from pure blue agave. But the world has awoken to the stunning variety of traditionally handmade mezcals, which can be made from 30 or so varieties of agave, among other ingredients, often with ancient methods and enough pit smoke to rival any Islay malt.