Great Jersey Shore coffee shops from Atlantic City to Cape May

It’s midsummer, and coffee shops down the Shore are buzzing with energy.

Coffee is an essential beverage for many beachgoers. On a recent Friday afternoon, Rowan University student Carly Dougherty stopped by the coffee cart on the Ocean City boardwalk for a big cup of cold brew before heading to the beach. Julia Shenot, who summers in Ventnor, waited in line at a Ventnor coffee shop for iced lattes and gluten-free baked goods.

“I just have to have a cold brew with me [when I go to the beach],” Dougherty said.

The options are endless: from coffees topped with strawberry cold foam in Atlantic City, or mixed with sweetened condensed milk in Ventnor, to 24-ounce cold brews in Sea Isle City, and frozen coffee just 200 feet away from Cape May Beach.

Take your pick and enjoy coffee (or tea) in all its forms down the Shore.

Black Turtle Coffee

Single-origin coffee is the move at Black Turtle Coffee. The Brigantine location of the local chain, which sits just minutes from the beach, hand roasts Brazilian and Ethiopian coffees in micro batches. Folks can sip on nitro cold brews ($5.50-$6.50) or shaken espressos ($7.75-$10.75) and play board games or read books at the cafe. Owners Dalton Soffer and Kingsley Anderson also offer refreshers like coconut mango ($4.75-$5.75) and specialty lattes like Irish cream caramel ($6.40-$7.90) for those looking for an extra bit of sweetness.

📍3101 Revere Blvd Unit A, Brigantine, N.J. 08203, 📞 609-887-5012, 🌐 blackturtlecoffee.com, 📷 @blackturtlecoffee

Order lattes with cold foam on top at Hayday Coffee. Read more Hira Qureshi

Hayday Coffee

One of the few independent coffee shops in Atlantic City, HayDay Coffee is known for its Brazilian and Costa Rican drip coffee, cold foam topping, and large cup sizes (12 to 20 ounces). Zenith Shah, a former BlackRock investment employee, and Evan Sanchez opened the current location in 2021 “to push the city forward in a more modern way,” Shah said. Folks can order $2 to $9 coffee drinks, from lattes to cold brew, brewed with beans from Eagles Specialty Coffee in Monmouth County.

📍155 S New York Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 📞 609-300-5142, 🌐 haydaycoffee.com, 📷 @haydaycoffee

Pair the iced Vietnamese coffee with a breakfast banh mi sandwich. Read more Hira Qureshi

Two Sisters Vietnamese Eatery

Looking for a strong iced coffee to get through a family beach day? Newcomer Two Sisters Vietnamese Eatery is here to help. Order a Vietnamese iced coffee, Cafe du Monde with sweetened condensed milk, ($7) that co-owner Tara Bloch brews over night. The coffee pairs well with the banh mi sandwiches on the menu. The eatery also has crafty drinks on the menu like a dirty vanilla chai latte ($7.50) and strawberry matcha ($6.75) with add-ons including boba, lychee jelly, and strawberry poppers.

📍7317 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, N.J. 08406, 📞 609-541-6133, 🌐 twosisterseatery.com, 📷 @twosisterseatery

Ventnor No. 7311

In the mornings, expect a long line out the door, Shenot said. Locals and visitors alike pop by for iced mochas, matchas, and cold brew. But what draws crowds out to this small batch bakery and cafe are the baked goods, including gluten-free and vegan options. From cookies (lavender shortbread, salted chocolate rye) to biscotti (anise almond, dried cherry pistachio chocolate), there are plenty of snacks to accompany those drink orders.

📍7311 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor, N.J. 08406, 📞 609-246-7097, 🌐 ventnor7311.com, 📷 @ventnor7311

On the Ocean City boardwalk, Holiday Coffee offers La Colombe coffees. Read more Hira Qureshi

Holiday Coffee

Walking down the Ocean City boardwalk, beachgoers will find a cute picnic table set up in front of a coffee cart. Holiday Coffee sits adjacent to the boardwalk arcade, perfect for parents looking to get some extra fuel as their kids play. Choose from hot La Colombe coffee, cold brew on tap, lattes, summer drinks (think iced coconut Americano), or chocolate milk for the little ones for $3.50 to $5.50.

📍600 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226, 📷 @holidayocnj

Cafe 4109

Just a two minute walk from Sea Isle City beach, the new kid on the block, Cafe 4109, offers up to 24 ounces no matter the drink. Choose from over 10 flavors — from Irish cream to tiramisu — to add to espressos, cold brews, and chai lattes ($2 to $6). Owners Shawn Rossetti and Sam Barlie Jr. also serve “sammiches” for breakfast and lunch, croissants and cruffins, bagels, and pork roll buns. The cafe is open until 7 p.m. for those late night coffee drinkers.

📍4109 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243, 📷 @cafe4109sic

Turtle Gut in Wildwood Crest, It’s “Cioppino night” For LaBan's annual Shore dining coverage,Friday, June 16, 2023. Read more Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

Turtle Gut

One of the Shore’s prime coffee destinations, Joe Pettinelli and Eva Basilio Garcia’s Turtle Gut is the place to watch ocean waves with a creamy latte or smooth espresso in hand. The Slayer espresso machine churns out rich pours of specialty beans from various roasters including Proud Mary, Little Wolf, and Tiny Arms. Accompany the drink with something sweet, like ricotta pancakes, maritozzo stuffed with mascarpone vanilla cream and house made seasonal jam, or tres leches cake. The cafe also hosts pop-up events to enjoy food and catch the sunset.

📍7609 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest, N.J. 08260, 📞 610-675-4846, 🌐 turtlegut.com, 📷 @turtlegut

Coffee Talk

After visiting the Taylor Swift museum, consider stopping by this Stone Harbor coffee shop where Taylor Swift got her start. Swifties will find Milky Way, Almond Joy, and other fun lattes with over 20 flavors to choose from at Coffee Talk. With plenty of seating inside and outside in the back, the year-round cafe is a comfortable spot to sip coffees for as little as $3.

📍299 97th St., Stone Harbor, N.J. 08247, 📷 @coffee_talk_stone_harbor

Cafe Noir

Across the street from Coffee Talk, Stone Harbor visitors can find imported European desserts with La Colombe coffee at Cafe Noir. Enjoy maritozzi from Italy, scones from England, and croissants from France. The Nutella coffee ($3.75-$4.50), iced coffee ($4.25-$4.75), and cold brew ($5.50-$6.50) are the cafe’s best sellers, with 2000 cups of coffee poured each day, said owner Delon Aragamo.

📍261 97th St, Stone Harbor, N.J. 08247, 📞 609-553-7080, 🌐 cafenoirsh.com, 📷 @cafenoir.sh

Coffee Tyme in Cape May offers lattes and frozen coffee. Read more Hira Qureshi

Coffee Tyme

For over 10 years, Coffee Tyme has been the go-to spot for frozen coffee at the Cape May mall and the beach. The two locations offer the same menu of coffee and tea beverages. Try the frozen coffee — think frappé —($6.99-$8.99) or the best-selling specialty lattes ($5.99-$7.99). There are over 10 flavors to choose from, including the popular caramilla royale (caramel vanilla).

📍414 Washington St Cape May, N.J. 08204 and 315 Beach Ave Cape May, N.J. 08204, 📞 609-435-5647, 🌐 coffeetymenj.com, 📷 @coffee_tyme