First-of-its-kind sober festival Dry Vibes coming to Philly in January

When you don’t drink, Philly can feel like a small town. Drew Davis wants to help change that with an alcohol-free festival this month.

While Philly’s ever-growing sober-curious scene pushes the conversation forward, Davis, the founder of Pitman’s zero-proof store Gem Life + Bar, finds that places for sober nights out are limited.

An all-day festival inspiring Philadelphians to party sans alcohol is what the city has been missing, she said.

Davis wondered what this kind of event would look like and decided it would be a day centered on mindfulness and wellness with a market, spiritual sanctuary, keynote speakers, conscious cocktails, and an after-party with a local DJ.

Philly’s first-of-its-kind sober festival, Dry Vibes, will be held Jan. 20 at Location 215, an event space in the Callowhill neighborhood.

When Davis visited her hometown of Kansas City last January, she met Sarah Pretorius and Kayla Mason of SipSteady, a creative agency partnering with nonalcoholic beverage brands. Together, the three women hosted their first event that month and launched Dry Vibes, a touring festival focused on the intersection of wellness culture and nonalcoholic alchemy.

The 2024 tour begins in Kansas City with an event Jan. 13, then makes its second stop in Philly for “the biggest event of the year,” said Davis, with more local and national brands. Ritual Zero Proof, Starla Wines, Amethyst NA Spirits, and Curious Elixirs are just some brands that can be found at both events.. After, Dry Vibes heads to Houston and other cities.

Davis’ goal is to create a safe space for Philadelphians who do and don’t drink to tap into sober living, wellness, mindful connections, and access to zero-proof beverages.

“We want people to forget that they’re not drinking,” she said. “They can have the best day and feel super-nourished in their mind, body, and soul.”

📅 What you need to know about Dry Vibes: The event schedule, vendors, activities, and more

From noon to 5 p.m. at Location 215, explore the market of small businesses with wellness products and services. Or head to the spiritual sanctuary by spa and alternative wellness space Modrn Sanctuary and Wellness PHL, complete with therapeutic crystal beds, Reiki healers, tarot cards, and more — it’ll be a zen area for people who may need a “safe space to kind of take a minute to breathe,” Davis said.

Hilary Sheinbaum, journalist, TEDx speaker, and author of the books Dry Challenge and A Journal for Bad Days, will be the keynote speaker, offering insights into balancing an alcohol-free lifestyle. There will also be three panels with speakers, including local chef Jennifer Carroll and doctorate in clinical nutrition Brooke Scheller, discussing topics including sober traveling, the future of the nonalcoholic industry, and entrepreneurs navigating sober living.

Special guests Margaret Josephs of Real Housewives of New Jersey with business partner Lexi Barbuto will also be in attendance, promoting their nonalcoholic sparkling cocktail brand Soirée with samples.

The tasting lounge will offer nonalcoholic cocktails and light bites from Sisterly Love Collective, Philly’s alliance of female restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs, as folks roam the festival. Members of the collective, including Carroll and Lizzie’s Love Cakes Cassandra Burnett, will be at the festival.

Attendees can also meet the makers behind nonalcoholic brands, including Ila Byrne of Parch Spirits, Jon Lerner of Good Spirits, and local brewery Deer Creek Malthouse, which will serve up barley tea. In total, expect about 15 to 20 brands to offer samples. Davis will host a pop-up bottle store with nonalcoholic libations for purchase from her Pitman storefront. And nonalcoholic cocktail demonstrations from zero-proof menu consultant Jesse Andreozzi and Gem Life’s lead mixologist, Ashley Hart, will help folks unlock their inner mixologist.

Then, dance with like-minded Philadelphians at the Club Connection after-party, hosted by Philly DJ Yolo Ono from 5 to 7 p.m.

🎫 When to get tickets

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite for $66.66 for the all-access pass and $33.33 for just the after-party. (Prices will go up 10 days before the event.) If tickets are still available, they will be sold at the door.

📅 Jan. 20, noon to 7 p.m.,📍 Location 215: 990 Spring Garden, Suite 103, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 instagram.com/servingdryvibes