Named to evoke images of a fall campfire, Wissahickon’s Ember is a spice-forward ale that’ll bring warmth as temperatures drop. A mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger are added to the boil during the brew. Then, just before it’s kegged, more cinnamon (the bolder and sweeter Saigon variety) and Madagascar vanilla beans are blended into the beer. For now, it’s available by the crowler and growler. But with a popularity that wasn’t anticipated, the brewery is currently making a second batch to put into cans. Four-packs will be available by the end of October.