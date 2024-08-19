PLCB’s rare whiskey lottery includes the chance to buy a $7,499.99 bourbon

Winning the rare whiskey lottery might sound like a country music song or an idiom for dating someone out of your league, but here in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania it’s a neat thing you can actually do.

Through 5 p.m. Friday, state liquor license holders and residents 21 and over can enter the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s latest “Limited-Release Lottery” of 1,252 bottles of nine rare whiskeys.

Entering the lottery does not give you a chance at a free bottle (dreamer), but rather, it gives you a chance for the opportunity to buy one of a limited number of rare bottles in the PLCB’s stock. This time around, the whiskeys range in price from $54.99 for a bottle of Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof to $7,499.99 for a bottle of Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon.

That’s a pretty whiskey investment, but some old-fashioned booze collectors will undoubtedly chase it.

To enter, you must have an active account and billing information on file with Fine Wine and Good Spirits (FWGS.com), the PLCB’s retail arm. You can enter more than one lottery, but winners may only buy one bottle per lottery and only one entry per household is allowed.

Participants may submit entries by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery page at FWGS.com, where additional terms and conditions of the drawings are listed.

The PLCB lottery bottles

Lottery 1: Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon, $149.99 each, one bottle for an individual consumer; and Blanton’s Gold Straight Bourbon, $119.99 each, 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 2: Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof, $2,999.99 each, six bottles for individual consumers, one bottle for licensees.

Lottery 3: Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection 5 x 375 ml, $999.99 each, nine bottles for individual consumers, three bottles for licensees.

Lottery 4: Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon, $2,199.99 each, nine bottles for individual consumers, three bottles for licensees.

Lottery 5: Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon, $7,499.99 each, 11 bottles for individual consumers, three bottles for licensees.

Lottery 6: Mister Sam Tribute Whiskey, $249.99 each, 19 bottles for individual consumers, six bottles for licensees.

Lottery 7: Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2023, $169.99 each, 67 bottles for individual consumers, 22 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 8: Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, $54.99 each, 729 bottles for individual consumers, 243 bottles for licensees.