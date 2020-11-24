Even if large gatherings are off the table this year, many are likely to be serving some traditional recipes on Thursday in a nod to the Thanksgiving table with all its trimmings. What most of those recipes have in common is that they don’t pair as well with dry wines as they do with the lightly sweet styles that are known as “off dry” in the wine trade. The reason is that the dishes we serve most often for Thanksgiving tend to be quite sweet themselves. Historically, this holiday gave thanks for the year’s crops and the spread symbolized the bounty of the autumn harvest. Back when sugar was a costly luxury item, cooking with heaping helpings of sugar was a splurge. That helps explain why this meal is more sugary than most, with the cranberry sauce for the turkey, pineapple glaze on the ham, carrots braised in brown sugar and candied yams.