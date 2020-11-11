There are more than 250 varieties of corn or maize cultivated in the Americas, the first in the area of Mexico roughly 7,000 years ago. Indigenous American nations likely bred their first corn crops from wild grasses and crossed high-yielding plants to make hybrids. Maize is part of the Indigenous tradition known a the “three sisters” (maize, beans, and squash, often considered a gift or blessing of thanks or a gift of Cautantowwit, a deity associated with the southwestern direction.