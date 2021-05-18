Jean Broillet IV, the founder Ardmore’s popular Tired Hands Brewing Company, is stepping down after allegations of sexism and racism surfaced via anonymous Instagram posts this weekend.

Broillet announced on Monday night that he would be “stepping aside for a bit” in a since-deleted post on Tired Hands’ account. “To the extent that any of these statements are true, Julie [Foster, Broillet’s wife and Tired Hands cofounder] and I take personal accountability. This is our company,” he wrote. “[W]e have strived to make our company a safe, happy and healthy place to work and that commitment to our employees is ongoing. But clearly, we totally can and must do better.”

Broillet and another Tired Hands representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Broillet’s post was deleted on Tuesday, a new post replaced it, authored by the staff at Tired Hands. “By our request, Jean Broillet IV has stepped down from all daily operations immediately. Julie has not been working here since March, 2021,” it reads.

“We, the existing staff, will remain in place and continue operating as we search for new leadership to build a stronger culture here,” it continued. “The recent outpouring of stories about our industry have unified us in addressing our own experiences and we stand in solidarity with anyone that has ever experienced toxic workplace abuse, racism or sexism in the brewing industry, including our coworkers, past and present.”

The numerous, mostly anonymous allegations of toxic workplace behavior at various craft breweries appeared on the Instagram account of Brienne Allan, a brewer at Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts. Those describing Tired Hands were targeted primarily at Broillet and Foster.

» READ MORE: Two execs exit CBS after accusations of racist, sexist behavior involving Philly’s CBS3 and other stations

Allan started soliciting reports of discrimination in the brewing industry last week, prompted by her own experiences of sexism at work. Grim stories started flooding her inbox, and she has posted screenshots of them — as well as messages corroborating them — in her Instagram stories. (Allan could not immediately be reached for comment.)

Tired Hands has emerged as a local leading light in the craft beer community over the last decade, attracting national attention with its funky, creative brews. But the stories sent to Allan described a deeply disturbing work environment characterized by toxic masculinity and condescension.

Several posters said that women were long denied bartending positions, and when they were allowed, they were held to a different standard. Others alleged that Broillet maintained an inner circle that would drink on-the-clock and demand service from staff without leaving a tip.

» READ MORE: The gender pay equity problem more people need to talk about

One former employee who wrote they worked with Broillet at Victory Brewing Company and Iron Hill Brewery (where Broillet was employed before he left to start Tired Hands) reported workers of color were only given back-of-house positions, mostly as dishwashers, and that they were also held to a different standard than their white counterparts.

Craft brewing has for many years had a reputation for being overwhelmingly dominated by white male workers and owners. This reckoning also comes as restaurant and hospitality workers have made waves about low wages, lack of benefits, and poor working conditions — factors that have contributed to the current labor shortage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.