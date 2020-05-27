May is a month for rosé, and one where many vintners arrange to have their pink wines discounted in Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, as part of the month’s in-store sale. Sadly, the interruption in service due to public safety measures associated with COVID-19 has meant that few Philadelphians have been able to take advantage of the May sale on rosé wines. There are still a few days left though, but only if you call ahead, on these offers that expire on May 31.