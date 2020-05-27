Rosé Round Up
May is a month for rosé, and one where many vintners arrange to have their pink wines discounted in Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, as part of the month’s in-store sale. Sadly, the interruption in service due to public safety measures associated with COVID-19 has meant that few Philadelphians have been able to take advantage of the May sale on rosé wines. There are still a few days left though, but only if you call ahead, on these offers that expire on May 31.
As of now, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the five-county Philadelphia are open but only for curbside pickup. Customers must call to place an order for up to 12 bottles maximum and prepay with a credit card. Customers are then assigned a pickup time the following day. They are asked to wear a mask and open their trunk when they pull up to minimize contact with store staff. (A complete list of May’s in-store sale Items is located here and store locations, hours and phone numbers can be found here.)
Some of our favorite rosés featured this month include:
Chandon “Brut Rosé” California / $16.99 This famous French Champagne house also makes sparkling wines in California, using the same grapes and techniques pioneered in Champagne. Due to climate differences, this wine tastes sunnier, fruitier, and less dry than the French original with a cranberry flavor. Item #6701 — regularly $19.99
Château La Gordonne Côtes de Provence Rosé / $12.99 The Provence region of France makes some of the world’s finest rosé wines, typically from a blend of grenache, syrah, and cinsault grapes. This example is quite traditional — quite dry and pale in color with a subtle flavor of red currants and apples. Item #2988 — regularly $16.99
Dominio de Punctum “Lobetia” Garnacha Rosado / $7.99 France may makes Europe’s finest rosé wines, but Spain comes in a close second. Grenache — the No. 1 grape for making rosé — originates from Spain, where it is know as garnacha and makes bolder, fruitier pink wines with strawberry flavors. Item #1569 — regularly $9.99
Pomelo Rosé California (375 ml can) / $5.49 Many wine drinkers are suspicious of wine that comes in a can, but rosé is a style that is sensitive to UV rays and tastes fresher when protected from light. This cheerful California version features flavors of ruby grapefruit and watermelon. Item #98162 — regularly $6.99
14 Hands Rosé Columbia Valley / $11.99 Washington State’s vineyards occupy a high and dry plateau that is ideally suited to ripening dark thick-skinned grapes like syrah and cabernet sauvignon. That’s where this blended wine gets its vivid flavors of raspberries. Item #98024 — regularly $14.99
Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé South Africa / $11.99 Few pink wines are made exclusively with the cabernet sauvignon grape, since it can taste more of vegetables than fruits at low ripeness. This delightful dry rosé from coastal South Africa deftly weaves together flavors of sour cherries and red bell peppers. Item #2501 — regularly $13.99