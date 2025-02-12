Celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win after the parade

The Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and now Philadelphia is ready to celebrate.

On Valentine’s Day, the team will parade down Broad Street to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, joined by family, friends, and thousands of fans. But the festivities don’t end there—restaurants and bars across the city are offering specials and hosting parties throughout the weekend.

Here’s where to keep the celebration going.

Know of others? Share with us. This list will be updated.

Lucy’s

Just three blocks from Broad Street, Lucy’s is hosting an all-day victory party with takeout beer available all day. The parade will play on the bar’s TVs, and a DJ will spin a Philly sports celebration soundtrack. Drink specials include $5 green spiked huggies and green tea shots. There’s no cover charge before 10 p.m., and anyone dressed in Eagles gear gets in free after 10 p.m. The most festive and spirited Eagles outfits will win gift cards and other prizes.

📍1720 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 lucysphiladelphia.com

Twisted Tail

The Headhouse Square restaurant is offering two Birds-themed cocktails on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. There’s a Wild Turkey Old Fashioned and Campari Negroni, both served with a custom Eagles ice cube. Sip on these $12 drinks and listen to Philly-based The 9’s Funk Band playing New Orleans inspired jazz music on the second-floor Juke Joint.

📍509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com

Levain Bakery

Grab a free small drip coffee with the purchase of one of Levain’s signature gooey cookies. The giveaway runs all day Friday at the bakery’s location just off the parade route at 15th and Walnut streets.

📍1518 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 levainbakery.com

Rosy’s Taco Bar

Rosy’s is opening early at 11 a.m. on parade day, serving $5 green margaritas at all locations. Pair your drink with green guacamole and tacos while you’re there.

📍2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 and 624 S 6th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 rosystacobar.com

Craft Hall

Got a large group? Craft Hall is ready to host a family-friendly after parade party from 4 to 10 p.m. — as long as you dress in your best Eagles gear. There will be an Eagles player look-alike contest for the best adult, best kid, and best dog with gift cards and other prizes up for grabs. Diners can expect a Super Bowl selfie station photo backdrop, kids football toss and bowling games. No cover charge, but use Resy to book for parties of up to 16 people.

📍901 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 crafthallphilly.com