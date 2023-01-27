Who has the most epic Eagles tailgate spread? The mayor of Atlantic City

If you pulled up Marty Small Sr.’s Instagram profile recently, you’d be forgiven for thinking his primary occupation is Die-Hard Eagles Fan. There are plenty of Go Birds posts, Eagles hype videos, and Dallas memes (”what year is it? Nacho year”).

In fact, Small is the mayor of Atlantic City. Talk to him for a bit and you can tell: He knows how to have — and how to host — a good time. Since being sworn in in 2019, he has presided over the celebratory implosion of Trump Plaza, a bid to host the NBA playoffs, and the debut of Diner en Blanc Atlantic City.

So it comes as little surprise then that Small, a longtime Eagles season ticket-holder, and a clutch of friends have been holding tailgates for nearly 20 years in Lincoln Financial Field’s lot M. This isn’t your typical tailgate spread, though.

“You think of tailgate, you think of the hot dogs, hamburgers, whatever,” Small says. “This is more gourmet tailgate.”

The menu regularly features steakhouse standards like New York strip steak, filet mignon, ribeye, clams casino, and Champagne-leek oysters. “You name it, we have it,” Small says. He’s documented the long-running tradition on social media.

The elaborate spread is prepared by Small’s close friend, chef Rasheed Ransome of Chef Sheed’s BBQ Shack in Atlantic City. (Ransome goes to the game, too, as does former Atlantic City High School basketball coach Gene Allen.)

“We’ve been doing this since 2004,” Ransome says. “Some weeks we have lobster tails, some weeks we have stuffed shrimp, stuffed fish, steak, seafood salad, corn, asparagus. It all depends on what the game is. I think this one’s gonna be special.”

Ransome does the shopping in the days leading up to the game (everyone pitches in on the purchase). He sets up a cooler, a table, and two charcoal grills when they roll into the parking lot and gets cooking. “I know that they love good food, so I just put it all out on the table.”

As for Ransome himself, he waits to eat. “I just make sure that they get all their food, then I go in the stadium and get some [junk]. I don’t really want to eat my own food,” he says. “They be saying, ‘Why you eating them french fries? Why you come in here and eat that stuff?’ I’m like, ‘I just want to make sure y’all good.’”