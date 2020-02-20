Chef Lou Boquila’s Kamayan feasts — marinated chicken, Berkshire pork belly, and fried whole fish served family-style over garlicky jasmine rice, plus dessert — will be $5 off its regular $40 during RW, and available on Tuesdays as well as its usual Wednesday and Sunday. On the other nights, when the restaurant’s modernized Filipino menu is à la carte, the $35 deal is even sweeter. Boquila would start with the Spanish octopus (normally $18), a childhood favorite of his made upscale with pickled papaya and escabeche. He’s torn between the confited pork belly (bagnet) and the prawn-strewn pancit noodles — $27 and $28 entrées. But dessert’s winner is clear: the ube cheesecake, a new item. Roasted purple yam is layered with cream cheese and condensed milk over a graham cracker crust.