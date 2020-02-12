On the ground floor of the Pod Philly hotel off 19th and Ludlow, you have the new Mexican hotspot Condesa and its coffee shop, El Cafe. But shoot up the elevator to 11, and you’re at El Techo, a roomy, buzzy barroom that offers city views through a retractable roof and fling-open windows. This time of year, there’s not much roof-retracting and window-flinging going on, hence the truncated winter happy hour offered Wednesday to Saturday.