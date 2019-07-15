El Bocado is a humble place. It took several years, in fact, for Martinez to rehabilitate the long-derelict corner space at this sharply angled corner of East Passyunk and Seventh Street, where the BYOB’s windows are still tagged with old graffiti. The service can be slow and spotty on basic details. But the quality of food is vibrant enough that Philadelphians should pay attention, because this menu has added something genuinely handmade and fresh to a neighborhood already rich with Latin American flavors. Our pupusa prospects have suddenly grown bright.