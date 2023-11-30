Elixr Coffee’s union authorizes strike

Unionized workers at Center City-based Elixr Coffee announced Thursday morning that they will strike if a contract isn’t reached at a bargaining session scheduled for later in the evening.

“A supermajority of baristas at Elixr Coffee have voted to authorize a strike if owner Evan Inatome doesn’t settle a contract at the next bargaining session on November 30th,” read a post on the Philadelphia Joint Board Workers United Instagram account.

Representatives from Elixr’s union and Local 80, which represents Elixr and other independent Philly coffee shops, declined to comment until after the bargaining session. Elixr’s union includes 25 workers between the shop’s four Philadelphia locations. (Elixr also has outposts in Nashville and State College, Pa., but they are not unionized.)

In a statement, Inatome said, “I am extremely proud of our wage and benefit proposal and truly believe it is industry-leading. Tonight, we are prepared to present our best offer to the staff, and are hopeful for an agreement on our industry-leading package.”

Elixr workers voted to unionize in September 2022 and were voluntarily recognized by Inatome shortly after. The two parties have been negotiating on a first contract since November 2022. Workers expressed frustration at the pace of negotiations earlier this year, though studies have shown settling on a first contract often takes well over a year.

The potential strike comes on the heels of unionized Starbucks workers’ walkout on Red Cup Day earlier this month, as well as Korshak Bagels and eeva — two independent, unionized small businesses — closing earlier this year. Local 80 lost another union, at Good Karma Cafe, in September after workers narrowly voted to decertify. However, it gained one earlier this month when workers at Vibrant Coffee Roasters voted to unionize, 14 to 1.