How to have a perfect Philly day, according to Di Bruno Bros’ Emilio Mignucci

Emilio Mignucci’s name is synonymous with cheese in Philly. The third generation Di Bruno Bros. owner-turned-vice president of the brand, now owned by Wakefern, lives in Center City but his heart is still in the Italian market. The legendary importer and cheese connoisseur is also a sometime cheese tour guide, taking cheese-obsessed guests on culinary adventures in Europe with Cheese Journeys. But he’s just as passionate a guide in his hometown. Here are his favorite places to grab a bite on a perfect Friday in Philly.

4:20 a.m.

My father trained me to get up this early from when I was very young. When I was a kid I used to work the produce stands in the Italian Market and we would start setting up at 4:30 or 5 a.m. I’ve always had that routine.

4:30 a.m.

Nowadays I head to the gym when I wake up. I get in a workout until about 5 or 6 a.m. and then do a five to ten minute meditation then practice my Italian on Duolingo, which I’ve been doing for a six year streak.

6 a.m.

I split my week between Wakefern headquarters in Edison, N.J. and Philly. But I work from home on Mondays and Fridays, so for coffee I’ll walk over to La Jefa.

7 a.m.

I get a cappuccino with whole milk at La Jefa and a concha. They’re always filled with lavender or something cool. I also like their corn husk coffee, but if I’m getting that I skip the concha. And I love their pastrami lengua sandwich on days they do brunch, but I don’t normally eat breakfast.

7:30 a.m.

I walk to Di Brunos in Rittenhouse where I have an office. We just came out of the best season for cheese, which is fall into winter. I’ll taste cheeses with the team behind the counter, like Jasper Hill Farms’ Winnimere and Pleasant Ridge Reserve. They’re stinky and so darn good. I love Alpine style cheeses.

Noon

I eat lunch around noon. If I stay in the store, I grab one of our seasonal salads, though I’m attracted to the pizzas. But the best lunch in Philly is John’s Roast Pork. There’s nothing better. I crave it. I dream about it. It’s the most succulent pork sandwich. The pork is cooked in its own juices and when you go up to the counter to order, it’s taken out of that hot pork broth. Then there’s sharp provolone and I love the bitter broccoli rabe and a single long hot pepper. I know everyone talks about cheesesteaks in this town and they’re great, but for me the best sandwich is the roast pork.

1 p.m.

I go back to work, finish up emails and meetings about product innovation and figuring out cures for the tariffs and increases in pricing because we import so much stuff.

3 p.m.

If people are visiting me, I love taking them to the Italian Market. It’s the oldest open air market in the country and it shows what Philly is all about. [Even though the immigrants have changed] it’s still a mix of really good hardworking people. When my aunts and uncles came over from Italy, they worked their tails off there. So I’ll stop for an espresso at Anthony’s for something traditional and Italian, chicory-flavored, and bitter. Then I’ll pick up stuff for my wife like fresh lettuces. She likes the sweeter ones like Bibb and romaine. I like the more bitter ones like arugula. I’ll also grab mushrooms, peppers, and onions. My wife always makes me roasted peppers.

5 p.m.

I try to sneak into Fiorella when they first open, but I also love Blue Corn. If it’s Fiorella, I try to go with three other people so we can get the whole menu and all the pastas. The pasta for me is second to none. It’s spectacularly delicate, very well made, and not overly filling. Then I have to get something sweet. Isgro’s was open late over the holidays and I have to get their ricotta cookies. A dozen of those is what my wife will get me instead of a birthday cake.

8 p.m.

There are so many good bars in Philly but a.bar is my corner bar. My wife and I go two or three times a week. I like negronis or I’ll get a Vesper. Nothing is more perfect than a Vesper.

9:30 p.m.

Two cocktails and then it’s time for bed.