The menu ($180 for three people, $300 for six) includes some of Kalaya’s hits: coconut rice; som tum (green papaya salad with long beans, cherry tomatoes, fish sauce, Thai chili, dried shrimp, and peanuts); khao pad pu (crab fried rice with scallion and egg); and the house specialty known as nua pad luk phak chee (stir-fried beef with coriander seed, palm sugar, and fish sauce). Dessert will be a cake with chocolate, peanut butter, M&Ms and Oreo cookies.