Here’s where to shop farmers markets this spring, from the Main Line to the Shore

Across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, farms are gearing up for market season. They’re packing baskets with juicy berries, vibrant tomatoes, crisp greens, and more for weekday and weekend markets across the region.

While Philadelphia has plenty of city markets, the surrounding suburbs — from Yardley to Collingswood — are home to a variety of bustling markets where residents stock up on all things fresh and local.

Grab your favorite tote bag and explore farmers markets throughout the Philly suburbs and South Jersey.

Pennsylvania

Shop for fresh pasta from Aunt Mamie’s, gluten-free whoopie pies from Amaranth Bakery, and buckwheat ales from Deer Creek Malthouse. This Saturday market is open year-round near the train station.

📍 Lancaster Avenue, between North Bryn Mawr and Morris Avenues, Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year-round market highlights vendors within 150 miles of Media. It runs on the first and third Sundays from December through April, then every Sunday through November.

📍 98 S. Edgemont St., Media, Pa. 19063, 🕒 Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon (May through November 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Ciders, strawberries, loaves of bread, Milk Jawn ice cream, coffee beans, and more return May 10. The Swarthmore Farmers Market offers a variety of vendors from Waffles Philly to Trotter Hill Alpacas, plus local musicians and art booths.

📍121 Park Ave., Swarthmore, Pa. 19081, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Held at the Hotel West & Main’s public plaza, this Saturday market features vendors like Merenda Box, Pieri Farm, and Road Trip Wines. The season kicks off May 17 and runs through early November, with live music from 10 a.m. to noon.

Note: There is free parking in an adjacent parking garage.

📍 46 Fayette St., Conshohocken, Pa. 19428, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

This Friday market features a rotating cast of vendors like Amazing Acres Goat Farm, Taste of Puebla, and Creekside Coffee Roasting Co.

📍 600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, Pa. 19348, 🕒 Fridays, 3 to 6 p.m.

Located under the Gay Street Bridge along the French Creek Trail, this market offers berries, eggs, meats, and more. Farms like Birchrun Hills and Deep Roots Valley Farm take preorders online.

📍 200 Mill St., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

At this year-round indoor market in Wayne, shop for hand-rolled pretzels from Country Twist, produce from Good Harvest Farms, and sticky buns from D’Innocenzo’s Bakery.

📍 389 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Pa. 19087, 🕒 Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning May 27, get your farmers market goods in the evening at Jenkintown Night Market. Buy spices from Sam’s Rubs and Spices, individually wrapped pound cakes from Aunt Orphia’s Delicious Homemade Pound Cake, tomato lonsa from AAJI’s Food, and plant-based, non-dairy desserts from Chizfit LLC. High Family Acres is the resident farmer.

📍703 Greenwood Ave., Jenkintown, Pa. 19046, 🕒 Tuesdays, 4 to 8 p.m.

From the first Saturday in May to the Saturday before Thanksgiving, folks can venture out to Yardley’s summer farmers market in Buttonwood Park. (During the winter, the market is located indoors inside LMT Community Center.) Shop specialty coffee from One Up One Down Coffee, honey from Solebury Nectar, beef and eggs from Spring Creek Farms, uncut gourmet mushrooms from Wildspawn Mushrooms, and other vendors.

📍Buttonwood Drive via South Main St., Yardley, Pa. 19067 (or 1550 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley, Pa. 19067), 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

New Jersey

Over the bridge, visit the borough of Collingswood for its Saturday farmers market starting May 3. A robust group of vendors set up under the PATCO High Speedline, rain or shine. Look for New Jersey farms and local restaurants offering preorder and delivery options.

📍 Collings and Irvin Avenues, N.J. 08108, 🕒 Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

Haddon Heights Farmers Market will return on April 21. The market runs every Sunday through November. Vendors offer pickles, raw honey, exotic mushrooms, and more.

📍Station and Atlantic Avenues, Haddon Heights, N.J. 08035, 🕒 Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While the regular farmers market season begins in May, the Burlington County Farmers Market offers two pre-season dates: April 12 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers can browse artisan cheeses, honey, mushrooms, and meats from Cherry Grove Farm and Little Hooves Romneys, as well as baked goods from Wildflour Bakery and pasta from Settantatre Pasta Co. Live music adds to the atmosphere as visitors explore the stalls. The full market season runs May 10 through Nov. 22.

📍500 Centerton Road, Moorestown, N.J. 08057, 🕒 Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Wildwood kicks off its 12th season on May 24 with more than 60 vendors. Shoppers will find a wide selection of produce and baked goods, including pies, sticky buns, and boozy cakes. Grab an iced coffee or cold-pressed juice, and browse local offerings like hot sauces, pickles, jerky, spice blends, and more.

📍3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, N.J. 08260, 🕒 Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At the Jersey Shore, the Margate Farmers Market returns June 12 and runs every Thursday through August. The market features more than 30 New Jersey farmers and food vendors. Past participants include Kosher Meats, Green House Botanicals, Anita’s Guacamole, and others.

📍The parking lot at the corner of Monroe and Amherst Avenues, Margate City, N.J. 08402, 🕒 Thursdays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Head to Bordentown on June 1 for the local farmers market. Previous vendors included Zell’s Farm Mushrooms, Pickle Culture, and Scrub a Lil Deepa. The market, open on Sundays til October, is looking for vendors and food trucks for its 2025 return.

📍207 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, N.J. 08505, 🕒 Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.