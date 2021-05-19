Federal Donuts, whose stands and shops dot the city, will make a big move into the Philadelphia suburbs on May 24 with the opening of a stand inside the Wynnewood Whole Foods Market.

FedNuts, marking its 10th anniversary in October, will sell doughnuts and coffee initially at this location. Since June 2020, it has sold doughnuts and fried chicken sandwiches at Artisan Exchange Farmer’s Market in West Chester and has been popping up at Conshohocken Brewing Co.’s brewpubs as part of a partnership with the brewery on a limited-release beer, Fednuts: Strawberry Lavender, that is also sold at Federal Donuts’ stand at Citizens Bank Park.

La Colombe coffee and drinks will be on the menu in Wynnewood, as will Vietnamese iced coffee from Kensington-based Cáphê Roasters. Classic doughnut varieties plus a rotating menu of six fancies will be offered. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In March 2021, Federal Donuts founders Tom Henneman, Michael Solomonov, Steve Cook, Felicia D’Ambrosio, and Bob Logue relocated their Center City flagship to 1526 Sansom St. in the space formerly known as The Rooster, as its former location in the 1600 block of Sansom Street is facing the wrecking ball. A new Rittenhouse location is being teed up to open in six to nine months.

In late summer 2021, Federal Donuts is coming to the Parkway on the ground floor of The Terrace on 18th, at 1776 Ben Franklin Parkway. This will be the 10th brick-and-mortar location and its biggest yet, with a raised patio overlooking the Parkway.