The immediate impact will begin Wednesday, Aug. 28, when Oh! Shea’s Pub at 1907 Sansom St. — newly acquired by Carey and Jim McNamara, who are partners in Fergie’s crosstown — has its last call after 29 years. (Founder David Shea died in March, and left Oh! Shea’s to his wife, Helen, and son Dave.) The upshot: Carey and McNamara plan a new bar in the near future. There’s no name, although Carey is teasing that it will be called Oi! Fergie’s.