Customers wait outside, some in their cars, until their tables are ready. An employee outside the door directs them inside and they are ushered directly to their tables. Waiters wear plastic gloves and masks. Masks are optional for customers. Silverware is rolled up in napkins and brought to the tables. The menus, which include about 70% of the usual items, are disposable. Customers also can scan a QR code and view them on their phones.