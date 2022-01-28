Fond — the French-influenced American bistro that helped put East Passyunk Avenue on the destination-dining map a dozen years ago — never got a proper goodbye.

With chef-owners Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki-Styer stressed by pandemic-related issues and uncertainties (Lee was in the kitchen alone most days), it closed in December 2021. This spring, the space at 11th and Tasker Streets, across from the Singing Fountain, will become home to The Dutch, their bruncherie now in Pennsport.

The couple chose not to host any Fond farewell dinners — rather, to open New Year’s Eve only for cocktails and snacks at the bar. But omicron put the kibosh on that. (For that matter, omicron forced the cancellation of the Dec. 28 finale of Noord, the BYOB across the street which will soon yield to a new restaurant called Mish Mish.)

Now comes word that the Styers will do a Fond finale on Valentine’s Day — a $500-per-couple blow-out with wine pairings. The sole seating will be limited to 18 guests, and the Chef’s Table is available for a four-to-six person party. Reservations are being taken by email.

Amuse Bouche

Broiled Emerald Cove Oyster, Uni, Sauce Mousseline

Da Silva Espumante Bruto, Douro, Portugal - Vintage 2016

First Course

Tuna Crudo, Avocado, Yuzu, Tobiko Caviar, Serrano Chili, Cilantro

Dalton Winery, Estate Viognier “Reserve”, Galilee, Israel 2018

Second Course

Lobster and Shrimp Risotto, Sauce Américaine

Shea Vineyard, Estate Chardonnay, Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon 2017

Third Course

Crispy Barramundi, Bok Choy, Black Trumpet Mushrooms, Sesame, Coconut Curry Broth

Domaine des Frontieres, “Julienas”, Gamay, Beaujolais Cru, France 2017

Fourth Course

Filet Mignon, Sunchoke and Yukon Gold Potato Gratin, Spinach, Sauce Bordelaise, Black Truffle

Gaetano Salvioni, Albatreti, Brunello di Montalcino, Italy 2015

Fifth Course

Vanilla Rum Profiterole, Blood Orange, Coconut Caramel

Dark Chocolate Mousse, Hazelnut, Raspberry Ginger

Chateau Villefranche, Sauternes, France 2018