Fond — the French-influenced American bistro that helped put East Passyunk Avenue on the destination-dining map a dozen years ago — never got a proper goodbye.
With chef-owners Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki-Styer stressed by pandemic-related issues and uncertainties (Lee was in the kitchen alone most days), it closed in December 2021. This spring, the space at 11th and Tasker Streets, across from the Singing Fountain, will become home to The Dutch, their bruncherie now in Pennsport.
The couple chose not to host any Fond farewell dinners — rather, to open New Year’s Eve only for cocktails and snacks at the bar. But omicron put the kibosh on that. (For that matter, omicron forced the cancellation of the Dec. 28 finale of Noord, the BYOB across the street which will soon yield to a new restaurant called Mish Mish.)
» READ MORE: Fond closes after 12 years
Now comes word that the Styers will do a Fond finale on Valentine’s Day — a $500-per-couple blow-out with wine pairings. The sole seating will be limited to 18 guests, and the Chef’s Table is available for a four-to-six person party. Reservations are being taken by email.
Amuse Bouche
Broiled Emerald Cove Oyster, Uni, Sauce Mousseline
Da Silva Espumante Bruto, Douro, Portugal - Vintage 2016
First Course
Tuna Crudo, Avocado, Yuzu, Tobiko Caviar, Serrano Chili, Cilantro
Dalton Winery, Estate Viognier “Reserve”, Galilee, Israel 2018
Second Course
Lobster and Shrimp Risotto, Sauce Américaine
Shea Vineyard, Estate Chardonnay, Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon 2017
Third Course
Crispy Barramundi, Bok Choy, Black Trumpet Mushrooms, Sesame, Coconut Curry Broth
Domaine des Frontieres, “Julienas”, Gamay, Beaujolais Cru, France 2017
Fourth Course
Filet Mignon, Sunchoke and Yukon Gold Potato Gratin, Spinach, Sauce Bordelaise, Black Truffle
Gaetano Salvioni, Albatreti, Brunello di Montalcino, Italy 2015
Fifth Course
Vanilla Rum Profiterole, Blood Orange, Coconut Caramel
Dark Chocolate Mousse, Hazelnut, Raspberry Ginger
Chateau Villefranche, Sauternes, France 2018