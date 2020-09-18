The Art Museum, back open after a coronavirus shutdown, has resumed its espresso bar in the north hallway and opened a food truck on the north side of the building.
Prepped, as the truck is branded by Constitution Culinary Group, is parked near the Anne d’Harnoncourt Sculpture Garden, home of works by such artists as Claes Oldenburg, Toshiko Takaezu, and Ellsworth Kelly and located just off the Schuylkill River Trail, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and Kelly Drive.
The menu includes made-to-order options like burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders, and wings. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, weather permitting.