Trucks were allowed to operate for at least a week after sit-down restaurant service was halted in the city on March 16. But they quickly raised concerns when officials noticed customers walking up to order and milling around while waiting. All mobile vendors are treated the same under the law, regardless if they are full-size mobile vendors, small pop-up carts, or ice cream trucks. The city is also concerned about enforcement, especially when it comes to monitoring roving vendors. Under the current order, food trucks may only cook in a commissary and provide delivery.