Save Philly Restaurants, a grass-roots lobbying effort, says it has secured free coronavirus tests for all employees of the Philadelphia restaurant industry and their families.
The weekly testing will begin Jan. 7, and will be provided by Ivee. The PCR tests’ results will be available in 24 to 48 hours. Details on registration is forthcoming.
Fergus Carey will open The Goat (1907 Sansom St.) as a test site. No health insurance is required, and the testing is paid for by the CARES Act, the group said.
Free testing has been one of its most urgent requests in meetings and testimony before elected officials at all levels throughout the recent phase of the pandemic and shutdowns, said the group’s founder, Nicole Marquis, who owns HipCityVeg, Charlie was a sinner., and Bar Bombón.
Marquis said at least 75 people will be able to be tested at each event. More testing sites are being sought with the idea of testing “hundreds.”