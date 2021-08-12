Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, known for its vegan varieties (10 at a time) as well as its 18% butterfat ice cream dips (14 varieties), is opening its first Philadelphia location on Aug. 18 at 13th and Sansom Streets with scoops, shakes, sundaes, and coffee/espresso.

This location is a former Capogiro, the gelato brand that was similarly uncompromising with ingredients.

Until then, Van Leeuwen’s truck is stopping at various locations on Aug. 12, Aug. 16, and Aug. 17 to dish out samples.

» READ MORE: The scoop on Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 12

noon to 2 p.m.: Drexel Square Park (30th and Market Streets)

4-6 p.m.: Rittenhouse Square

8-10 p.m.: Diner en Blanc (the location of which has not been publicly released)

Aug. 16

noon-2 p.m.: Dilworth Park, near 16th Street and JFK Boulevard

4-6 p.m.: East Market (Chestnut Walk, near the Ludlow at 1101 Ludlow St.)

Aug. 17

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: 23rd and South Streets (with Clove & Persimmon Coffee)

4-6 p.m.: Historic District (Sixth Street between Market and Chestnut Streets)