After a two-year hiatus, a Memorial Day Weekend tradition will return to the Atlantic City Expressway.

The Chickie’s & Pete’s restaurant chain will pay tolls (cash and EZ Pass) for the usual traffic jam of drivers passing through the eastbound Egg Harbor toll plaza from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 27.

Since 2019, the toll for most passenger cars has risen. It’s now $4.40 after increases, from $3 to $4.25, during the pandemic. (For decades, the Egg Harbor toll plaza was popularly known as “the dollar tolls.”)

Chickie’s & Pete’s started the toll promotion in 2013.

Also on Friday afternoon, from noon to 5 p.m., Chickie’s & Pete’s will give away free orders of Crabfries at the expressway’s Farley Service Plaza in Hammonton, from its Crabfries Express Food Truck, during an outdoor celebration.

Starbucks, Hershey’s Ice Cream, 7-11 stores, and Fresh Attractions From Apple Green (the food service operator at the Farley Plaza), and Coca-Cola will be there, too, with complimentary items.