Gabi, open initially for lunch and dinner, is "analogous to the French version of an American diner,” said Woolsey, who’s been feeding Francophiles for a decade at his Bistrot La Minette at Sixth and Bainbridge and more recently at La Peg, at the FringeArts headquarters at Race and Delaware. Both Bush, executive chef at Bistrot La Minette, and Histand, general manager at Bistrot La Minette and La Peg, have worked for Woolsey for years and are stepping up into ownership. (Woolsey’s wife, Peg, is French-born. Gabi is the nickname of her sister Delphine.)