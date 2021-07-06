Jose Garces has a Chicago-style pizzeria called Hook & Master on the way in Kensington.

But first, he is entering the wing biz. Partnered with Louisiana-based Ballard Brands, which backs his Philadelphia restaurants, Garces is lending the kitchen of his Olde Bar in Old City to World of Wings, now in the middle of a national expansion.

World of Wings, starting Wednesday, July 7, is a delivery-only operation using Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Caviar. It will be invisible to guests at the Olde Bar, the former Old Original Bookbinder’s in Old City.

WOW joins Garces Trading Co., also operating out of the Olde Bar as a ghost kitchen and online marketplace.

Look for a menu of wings, tenders, and snacks such as white cheddar mac and cheese, and loaded tater tots.

Garces worked on a new batch of signature sauces and spice rubs for the venture, including Village Whiskey Golden Hot Sauce, a mustard-based sauce that Garces’ Village Whiskey serves on its smoked wings. The Espelette hot sauce is a riff off of Amada’s Spanish seasoning. The ginger garlic chile scallion sauce is derived from the menu of Okatashe in Atlantic City.

World of Wings. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.