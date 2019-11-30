It was just time for moving on, to look for a better work culture and more opportunities, and to get back into the city where food’s appreciated a little bit more. I mean, Gordon Ramsay’s high quality. It’s great. But it’s also casino clientele. So there are some who are down there, obviously, for the food and for the Ramsay brand, but the other ones, not so much, and it’s just a place to eat. You miss that guest that really appreciates the food and what you’re doing and the effort you’re putting in. When I applied here, it just said “private listing.” I was not too sure what I was applying for. The next day, I got an email and it said Daniel Stern. I’m like, “I know that name. Very well-respected chef.” And I was very excited. I came in, I did my tasting [test] and just immediately just talking to chef and Sue Mahoney [the general manager]. You can talk to them. Sometimes at the corporations, where you have so many levels, you can’t just feel that.