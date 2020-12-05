Or it could be Stephen Starr, who with chef Peter Serpico opened a “kinda-Korean” delivery eatery called Pete’s Place out of the idled kitchen of the fancy Serpico on South Street. (Starr is nearly ready to launch ghost kitchens specializing in pizza and burritos.) Jose Garces soon will offer food from his restaurants, including Amada, Village Whiskey, and The Olde Bar, out of the Garces Trading Co. kitchen for delivery. Glu Hospitality runs Hunnies Crispy Chicken and Tiny’s Burgers out of two locations, Vesper in Center City and Germantown Garden in Northern Liberties, to expand its delivery area. Fine-Drawn Hospitality, which operates Walnut Street Cafe and The Commons in University City, added such brands as Agea (Mediterranean), Philadelphia Wing Shop (bar food), and Ghost Chicken (roast chicken). Veda, an Indian restaurant near Rittenhouse Square, recently added a pan-Asian kitchen called Chopsey. Earlier in the year, Top Tomato on Walnut Street in Washington Square West added five brands, including Firebelly Wings, Grilled Cheese Society, and Mother Clucker.